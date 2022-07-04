Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

