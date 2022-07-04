Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,941 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.