Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:CI opened at $268.03 on Monday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day moving average is $244.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

