Blossom Wealth Management Has $285,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

NYSE:FNV opened at $134.59 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.