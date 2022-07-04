American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 206,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,903 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.