Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

