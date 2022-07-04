Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

