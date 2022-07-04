HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

