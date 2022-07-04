Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Altria Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 504,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

