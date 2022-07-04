General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

General Motors stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

