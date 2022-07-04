Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $508.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

