iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 694.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.