Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 11,327 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of BABA opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

