Dfpg Investments LLC Has $734,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

