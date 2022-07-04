Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 235 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.23 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.04. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

