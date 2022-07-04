Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

