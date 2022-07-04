Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $21.00 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.