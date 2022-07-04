Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

