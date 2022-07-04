Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $906,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

