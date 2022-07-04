Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.