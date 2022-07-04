First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 385.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 475,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $794,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

