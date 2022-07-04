Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 242.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

