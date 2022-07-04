Strs Ohio Has $55.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 333.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $55,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $237.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.54 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

