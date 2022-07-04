Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.