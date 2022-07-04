Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.15 and a 200 day moving average of $416.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

