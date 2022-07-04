Sfmg LLC Sells 674 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

