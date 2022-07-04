Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,210 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.15 and a 200-day moving average of $416.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.