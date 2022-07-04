Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Target by 64.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.