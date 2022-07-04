Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 12,733 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,636,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,129,000 after purchasing an additional 561,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

