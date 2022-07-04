Sfmg LLC Sells 15,593 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $131.95 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

