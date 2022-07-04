Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $172.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

