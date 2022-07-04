Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 568.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.
Shares of CIBR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.