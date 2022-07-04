Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 568.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

