Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.