Sfmg LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

