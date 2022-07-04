Sfmg LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 55,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.