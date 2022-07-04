Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $179.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.