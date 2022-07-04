8,512 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

