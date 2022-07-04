Sfmg LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

