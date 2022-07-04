Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85.

