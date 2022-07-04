Investment Partners LTD. Buys 81 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $449.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.34 and its 200 day moving average is $627.65. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $443.45 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

