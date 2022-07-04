4,695 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,622,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $115.82 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

