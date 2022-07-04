Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

