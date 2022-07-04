Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $95.23 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.