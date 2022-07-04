Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

