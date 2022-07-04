Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,426 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

