Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,943 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.