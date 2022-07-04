Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of FIS opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

