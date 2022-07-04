3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.