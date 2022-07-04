Fermata Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 232,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

