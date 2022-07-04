iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

